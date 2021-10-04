State Capitol dome turns purple, supporting Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Arizona state Capitol will illuminate purple to show support and bring awareness.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: If you or someone you know is being abused, call or text Bloom365's support helpline at 1-888-606-4673 or call Arizona's sexual and domestic violence helpline at 602-279-2980.

The Arizona state Capitol dome will be lit purple Monday night to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness month, reinforcing Arizona's stance against all forms of domestic violence and commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and survivors, according to a press release from Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

Approximately one in four women and nearly one in nine men in the United States have been victims of physical violence or sexual violence at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the most recent National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'Arizona is committed to preventing all forms of domestic abuse, and we will never stop working to support and protect victims and survivors,' Ducey said. 'This month, the Arizona State Capitol is lit purple as a symbol of support for victims and survivors — and we encourage businesses, families and organizations to join in lighting our state purple.'

The lighting of the Capitol dome is a part of the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family’s 7th annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, according to the governor's office.

The dome will stay lit for the entire month of October.

'The Lighting Arizona Purple campaign creates an opportunity for Arizonans to learn more about domestic violence and show support for victims and the numerous organizations that provide services to survivors,' said GOYFF Director Maria Cristina Fuentes.

