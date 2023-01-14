Scottsdale mayor previews Old Town Super Bowl tailgate

Old Town's Main Street is preparing to transform into a free, 5-day Super Bowl tailgate featuring ESPN's stage, music, games and fans.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Old Town Scottsdale is gearing up to transform its famous western streets into one of the biggest Super Bowl tailgates in the Valley.

The city is hosting the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate from February 8th through February 12th. During the five-day event, Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Brown Avenue will be closed to cars and open to everyone.

Main Street will host ESPN's main stage, along with live entertainment, games and shopping.

“Super Bowl is pretty big time primetime and ESPN chose to come here," said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.

Mayor David Ortega, the longtime architect-turned-mayor, helped design many of the buildings on Main Street. He's looking forward to sharing the history with the country come Super Bowl week.

“The planning started about fifteen months ago," Ortega said.

Businesses in Old Town have been preparing too.

Especially the Rusty Spur Saloon, Scottsdale's oldest bar, which will have the ESPN stage directly outside their front door.

“It's great for us. It's great for Scottsdale," said Steven Fleshner, general manager of the Rusty Spur. “We have a lot of liquor orders, we have a lot of staffing that we're bringing in for that week. So it's been going on for quite a while.”

Admission to the Main Street tailgate is free for all ages.

“There’s just so much character in Scottsdale it’s really unbelievable," Ortega said. “We are ready and so excited that we'll be able to premiere the best part of Scottsdale in Old Town.”

