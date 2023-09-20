Scottsdale city council votes to continue its homeless hotel program, approves funding for affordable housing units

City leaders say Scottsdale is experiencing a 'displacement epidemic' and housing solutions are desperately needed. Hundreds sit on waitlists for shelter.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale is facing an epidemic of displacement, city leaders said. In response, they're trying new solutions for tackling housing insecurity.

Scottsdale's city council voted to continue its bridge housing program, paying for ten hotel rooms to use as emergency housing for residents who have fallen on hard times.

The city council discussed the program during a Tuesday night meeting. They voted 6-1 in favor of continuing the program, with Councilman Barry Graham being the only "no" vote.

"We have 10,000 hotel rooms in the city. We're talking about ten rooms for folks who are in desperate need that we are vetting to the nth degree," said Councilwoman Tammy Caputi.

The city has accepted $940,000 from Arizona's Department of Housing to continue the program, which is currently taking place at the Independent 47 Hotel near Pima and Indian Bend roads. The hotel will receive $499,933 under this new contract which begins on October 1 and extends through September 30, 2024.

Hotel management stated they plan to use the money for future renovations. Councilmembers stated this hotel was the only property willing to participate in the program.

According to the city, the program is exclusively available to seniors and single parents with children experiencing homelessness. Clients can stay in the hotel for up to 120 days.

People who have been experiencing homelessness for more than a year, those with a serious mental illness, or substance use disorder do not qualify for the bridge housing program.

The program, which has been going on for over a year, has become the source of recent controversy after some residents and state lawmakers questioned the program's safety, services and which groups are eligible for the emergency housing.

State representative Matt Gress held a community meeting last week to discuss these concerns during a panel. The hearing drew a packed house.

Mayor David Ortega said there have been zero police calls as a result of the hotel program, and the hotel's manager stated the clients have been "nothing but nice" and "extremely appreciative for the program."

Hundreds of Scottsdale residents in need of housing are on the waiting list for the program, according to the director of human services. Zillow data shows the median rent in Scottsdale is $2,950 and city leaders say rising rents have led to a 'displacement epidemic.'

Last year, the city's bridge housing program at the hotel assisted 120 people in Scottsdale and according to the city, they expect to match that number this year. The city says 70 percent of participants secured stable housing within 30 to 90 days at the hotel.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Councilman Graham proposed an amendment to the program, expressly prohibiting any foreign nationals, including Title 42 participants, as well as non-Scottsdale residents from being allowed into the program. His motion failed, with some councilmembers stating those populations are already not considered for the program.

"What's important about our program is that we have a target demographic group, we know we can help and we have a success rate to prove it," said Councilwoman Solange Whitehead.

City also approves affordable housing project

In addition to continuing the hotel, the city also voted to build more affordable housing units at the city's Paiute Neighborhood Center near 64th Street and Osborn.

The council approved funding for The Residence at Paiute, 28 affordable housing units that would be provided at low or no cost to those who qualify.

In introducing the project, the city highlighted an elderly couple who would directly benefit from this housing. They are an 80-year-old and 71-year-old married couple who have lived in Scottsdale since 2003. According to the city, they received notice that their landlord would not renew their lease and by June, they had to vacate their apartment with nowhere to go.

The city's hotel program gave them shelter and they have since been placed into safe, affordable housing in Phoenix, forcing them to commute to work and to visit older family in Scottsdale.

The new affordable housing project will cost about $15 million and will be paid for with a combination of city and county funds.

