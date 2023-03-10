Prison Pies gives you a taste of food served behind bars

John "JP" Avila started his food cart back in 2020 when restaurants were closed because of COVID-19

CHANDLER, Ariz. — As John "JP" Avila will tell you, prison food is nothing to write home about unless you're creating something unique, like he's done with his business Prison Pies.

"It's just giving people something different and changing the idea of what's behind the food," Avila said.

Avila started his food cart back in 2020 when restaurants were closed because of COVID-19. He said because food trucks were everywhere, he thought why not try.



"I remember seeing a grilled cheese truck at First Friday's and thought, if they can sell those sandwiches, I can sell prison food," said Avila.

While he spent time in prison in Florence, he thought a lot about what he wanted to do, once out. Owning a business has always been a dream and he wasn't going to let his stint in 2001, stop him.

"Just showing people that you can do anything. I just like to cook, so I thought I'd give it a shot."

He works regularly with the Arizona Department of Corrections Parole Department to help others who served time understand the options they might have once they're out.

“I speak to inspire new parolees every Thursday at an organized orientation, where we just level with them and share my story,” he added.

As a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram, Avila has more than 8 million views on one review from a local food blogger.

Avila said will continue to spread the word to their respective communities through a podcast on Roku with Chicano Hollywood, titled War Stories.

“We interview ex-convicts, who have made a positive impact in their community,” said Avila.

