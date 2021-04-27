Pregnant woman involved in Glendale crash two days before she was scheduled to be induced

The woman and her newborn baby are still fighting for their lives in the hospital.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A mother-to-be was involved in a serious car crash just two days before doctors were going to induce her. She remains in the hospital with her newborn baby boy.

“This obviously affected a whole bunch of lives," said Avionne Robinson, the sister-in-law of the woman involved in the crash.

“It’s a rollercoaster. From minute to minute we really don’t know," said Medina Underwood, the woman's mother-in-law.

Last Wednesday, Tyzhaliyah Holiday was leaving an appointment with her doctor. She was nine months pregnant and scheduled to be induced on Friday. Her hospital bag was already packed.

But then, her life changed.

“I got a phone call that my daughter was in a car accident," Medina said.

“The whole street was blocked off. That’s when I knew it was really really bad," Avionne described.

A Glendale Police report reveals witnesses saw a man driving a truck swerving as he drove down 67th Avenue south of Cactus just before noon.

The driver then crossed the centerline and collided with Tyzhaliyah.

Her family jumped into action as paramedics rushed her to the hospital for surgery.

With a ruptured spleen, pelvic and leg fractures, doctors performed an emergency C-section.

“The baby lost oxygen to his brain. Seizures have been happening. It may be lifelong effects with him," Avionne said.

The newborn baby boy, Azan, and his mom are still undergoing surgeries in the hospital. Doctors are unsure of what their futures will look like.

Tyzhaliyah and Azan's family is asking for prayers and kind words and for everyone to pay attention on the road.

“Their whole entire family, they’re warriors. And they’re fighting," Avionne said.

This family has a long road ahead. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical bills and unexpected costs. You can find the link to donate here.