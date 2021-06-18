More than 1k without power in Glendale; police responding to multiple wrecks

The outage is expected to last four hours.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is responding to multiple wrecks due to a power outage in the following areas:

51st Avenue to 67th Avenue from Bell Road to North of Loop 101

59th Avenue to 67th Avenue from Cholla Street to Cactus Road

Arizona Public Service said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as they can while they investigate the cause. APS said the outage is not a "brownout."

An outage map from APS shows more than 1,300 people were without power at 5:45 p.m.

Motorists should avoid these areas, the outage is expected to last four hours, Glendale PD said.

This story is developing. Stay with 12 News for more details.