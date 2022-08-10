Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

The recognition software has 1.4 million images of tattoos currently in the database that were obtained during criminal booking procedures

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday.

The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their investigation.

DPS has identified two subjects using the new tattoo recognition technology.

In June, one case involved a request from the Phoenix Police Department to identify a homicide victim that suffered a head wound preventing the use of facial recognition technology. The victim's fingerprints didn't provide results leading detectives to use the new Arizona Biometric Information System features.

The detectives were able to forensically examine three distinct tattoos which led to the identification of the victim.

The second case involved a request from the Gila River Police Department in July. Detectives were asked to identify a deceased woman who was exposed to outdoor elements and in an advanced state of decomposition.

Officials were able to forensically examine several tattoos leading Gila River police to be able to notify the family of the victims.

The recognition software has 1.4 million images of tattoos currently in the database that were obtained during criminal booking procedures, DPS said.

