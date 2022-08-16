Phoenix Police Foundation fundraising to renovate center that helps sexual abuse and domestic violence victims

Private donations will go towards renovating and upgrading the facilities at the Family Investigations Bureau's Family Advocacy Center.

PHOENIX — Advocates for abuse victims in Phoenix are hoping to make improvements to a valuable facility that offers them a safe place to report crimes.

Phoenix police investigate over 2,400 sexual assault and domestic violence cases a year through the department’s Family Investigations Bureau at the Family Advocacy Center in Central Phoenix.

On Tuesday morning, the Phoenix Police Foundation along with city leaders and advocacy groups announced a fundraising campaign to renovate and upgrade a facility that helps victims of sexual and domestic abuse feel more at ease and safer when reporting crimes.

“Victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence need advocates. They have that today, but we can enhance that and we can make it better by improving the experience after something traumatic,” said Tim Thomas, president and CEO of the Phoenix Police Foundation.

The nonprofit organization helps to meet the unmet financial needs of the Phoenix Police Department, according to its website.

Updating the interview rooms and creating more privacy for victims when they make their way into the forensic nurse examination rooms are part of the renovation plans.

“We want it to be a space that feels warm. That feels comfortable. When a victim comes in and they've experienced tremendous trauma, probably not for the first time. They can relax and they can take a deep breath. Relax then also to be able to disclose the details of what happened,” said Jessica Nicely, CEO and founder of Winged Hope Family Advocacy Foundation.

The Phoenix Police Foundation has so far raised about $200,000 thanks to a $50,000 donation made recently from Auto Pros Collision Center. The goal is to raise $550,000 by Nov. 1.

To learn more about the project, visit https://phoenixpolicefoundation.org/donation-victims

