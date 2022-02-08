Agree? Phoenix ranks #1 for least annoying neighbors in America

Getting along with your neighbors makes your community a happier and safer place to live.

PHOENIX — Are you a good neighbor? If you live in Phoenix, chances are you might be according to a new survey.

HomeAdvisor recently surveyed 2,200 residents in the 25 biggest cities in America to find out which cities have the most and least annoying neighbors as well as most annoying neighbor habits.

Here's what they found:

94% of respondents consider themselves to be good neighbors.

64% of Americans know most or all of their neighbors, and 58% consider them to be friends.

59% of Americans say their neighbors annoy them at least a few times a month and 53% said they have considered moving or moved because of an annoying neighbor.

Phoenix is home to the least annoying neighbors in America according to residents.

The top complaint Phoenix residents have about their neighbors is general noise.

Phoenix also ranked No. 1 for cities where Americans are least likely to know their neighbors with 68% of residents reporting to knowing a few or none of their neighbors.

Fort Worth apparently has the most annoying neighbors according to the survey with the top complaint being general noise.

Take a look at the full rankings here.

