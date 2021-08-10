Phoenix police join religious leaders for National Faith and Blue weekend

Departments in nearly all 50 states participating in the second annual 'Faith and Blue weekend.'

PHOENIX — It’s the largest police-community outreach event in the nation.

Departments in nearly all 50 states are participating in various ways in the second annual 'Faith and Blue weekend.'

It’s an opportunity for officers to connect with the people they serve.

Phoenix police and religious leaders spent Saturday morning praying for peace, unity, and a better future.

Leaders of all faiths and backgrounds gathered at Grace Walk Church to support the Phoenix Police Department.

"They rise up and they do a job that many of us don't understand nor will we ever comprehend," Pastor Joe Calloway said. "Its important that we as a community, not only in Phoenix Arizona, but throughout the United States will begin to have a different value system toward law enforcement and that there will be respect."

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said her department has worked to strengthen relationships between the community and police for years through faith.

"l know for a fact I lean very heavily on faith leaders," Chief Williams explained. "Bridging the gap between our communities and really trying to create the effort to show that faith works."

"There’s evil all around us both in the community and in the police department at times, but there is also good and I believe good will always outweigh evil," said Pastor Ellis Ogles.

Join Chief Jeri Williams and faith leaders from across #Phoenix as they unite our city in prayer. #PHXPD @FaithandBlue Prayer Experience will begin live at 9 a.m. on our Facebook page here https://t.co/A96yGwtgnj pic.twitter.com/x5mFHXbZko — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 9, 2021

The pandemic took away face-to-face time with community members, but Chief Williams said more outreach is on the way.

"We’re slowly getting back to in person efforts some of it depends on the comfort level of the community members, we still have to be aware of the medical challenges going on."

Up to Speed