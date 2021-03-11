Phoenix nonprofit building mobile campers for homeless community

Phoenix Ashes Inc. is attempting to provide shelter to the Valley's most vulnerable populations by building little campers that can be pulled by bicycles.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix nonprofit is attempting to build up to 1,000 mobile campers for local individuals experiencing homelessness.

Phoenix Ashes Inc. has designed a structure that's small enough to be pulled by a bicycle and still contains enough space for someone to store all their necessities. The campers have room for food storage, a sink, shower, shelves, and a little desk.

Each unit is 6 feet tall, 6 feet long, and 3 feet wide.

Jezzy Bass, the organization's CEO and founder, said Phoenix Ashes is trying to eliminate homelessness in the city and the campers could be one step to achieving that goal.

"We understand that that's not the solution to get to our goal," he said. "But it's a huge step in the right direction that needs to be taken."

The project is mostly self-funded by the organization, Bass said, but they're hoping the community's donations could help them reach their goal of building at least 1,000 campers.

Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, Maricopa County experienced a spike in homelessness after volunteers counted 7,419 unsheltered people living in the Valley in January 2020, which was 1,000 more from the previous year.

Bass said the numbers have gotten worse during the pandemic, in part, due to a sudden rise in housing costs. The Valley's home prices hit unprecedented levels earlier this spring as increasing demand for homes created a frenzy in the market.

"We are doing what we can as a single entity but there's only so much we can do," Bass said.

Phoenix Ashes would eventually like to construct a complex of tiny homes that can cater to people experiencing homelessness -- similar to a sanctuary recently built by a Texas man on private land.

"Our goal is to eventually have one of the biggest homeless complexes in the United States," Bass added.

