Phoenix firefighter memorialized after killed in car crash

Firefighter Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a crash on Highway 93 in northern Arizona.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department memorialized one of their own Thursday after he was killed in a car crash near Kingman in September.

Firefighter Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a collision reported on Highway 93. A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old in Peoria and several members of the agency were in attendance.

Carter, who joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 2019, is survived by his parents, sister and four nieces and nephews.

He had played football at the University of California, Davis, and was inducted into the Cal Aggie Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

Today, PHX Fire lays to rest brother Chris Carter. His friends and family celebrated his life & shared memories; describing his hardworking and humble attitude. His brothers and sisters of PHX Fire shared stories of his impact on the fire service and the community that he served. pic.twitter.com/7TTiITS0xa — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 10, 2022

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.