Perry High School grad remembers Cheslie Kryst

PHOENIX — The outpouring of emotion expressed across the nation following the death of Cheslie Kryst has been enormous and among those grieving her death is a local Perry High School graduate.

The 30-year-old Kryst, a correspondent on "Extra" and 2019 Miss USA winner, died by suicide on Sunday, officials said.

The loss has been particularly painful for Madison Pina, a Valley high school graduate, who looked up to Kryst.

“It’s just so tragic because she was and is my inspiration,” Pina said.

Pina, a broadcast journalism major at Howard University, has a lot of things in common with the late Cheslie Kryst. She’s competed in pageants, aspires to work in television, and has also battled mental illnesses like social anxiety and depression.

“It’s hard to get out of bed and a lot of it is voices in your head that I’ve had to deal with that tell you you’re not good enough or they tell you (you) can’t do something. Kind of how it affects me,” Pina said.

Like Kryst, Pina has used her pageant platform to advocate for mental health awareness. She even participated in a discussion with Kryst on the subject at Howard University a couple of years ago.

“She just talked about coping and that’s where we both bonded, and I think we were meant to cross paths,” said Pina.

Pina credited her family and support system for helping her get through the tough times.

“It’s about knowing you need help and not being scared or ashamed of asking for help,” said Pina.

Kryst’s passing is motivating Pina to work that much harder to overcome her social anxieties.

“It’s not about the material things or what we have. It’s about the people we have around us and taking care of ourselves,” Pina added.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are people available right now to speak to you. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7, every day. Just call 1-800-273-8255.

