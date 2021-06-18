Overwhelmed grid forces power outages in Glendale; police responding to multiple wrecks

The outage is expected to last four hours.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is responding to multiple wrecks after an overwhelmed grid forced power outages, including traffic lights, in the following areas:

51st Avenue to 67th Avenue from Bell Road to North of Loop 101

59th Avenue to 67th Avenue from Cholla Street to Cactus Road

Glendale PD said it's from overuse of power, also known as a brownout.

Motorists should avoid these areas, the outage is expected to last four hours.