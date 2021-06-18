Overwhelmed grid forces power outages in Glendale; police responding to multiple wrecks

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is responding to multiple wrecks after an overwhelmed grid forced power outages, including traffic lights, in the following areas:
- 51st Avenue to 67th Avenue from Bell Road to North of Loop 101
- 59th Avenue to 67th Avenue from Cholla Street to Cactus Road
Glendale PD said it's from overuse of power, also known as a brownout.
Motorists should avoid these areas, the outage is expected to last four hours.
This story is developing.