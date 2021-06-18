x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Community

Overwhelmed grid forces power outages in Glendale; police responding to multiple wrecks

The outage is expected to last four hours.
Credit: KPNX
APS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is responding to multiple wrecks after an overwhelmed grid forced power outages, including traffic lights, in the following areas:

  • 51st Avenue to 67th Avenue from Bell Road to North of Loop 101
  • 59th Avenue to 67th Avenue from Cholla Street to Cactus Road

Glendale PD said it's from overuse of power, also known as a brownout. 

Motorists should avoid these areas, the outage is expected to last four hours. 

This story is developing. Stay with 12 News for more details. 