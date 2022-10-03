'Our town is occupied': Mesa man helping Ukrainian pen pal during Russian invasion

Chris Tagaban of Mesa is trying to send money to his pen pal in Ukraine whose town has been under the threat of Russian troops.

MESA, Ariz. — Chris Tagaban has never met his pen pal Victoria Novak in person, but the Mesa resident knew he had to help once Novak's Ukrainian town was recently taken over by Russian troops.

Tagaban has spent the last couple of weeks attempting to raise funds online he can send to Novak in the port city of Berdyansk, which has been under the threat of Russian forces since late February.

Novak has been sending Tagaban daily updates, which describe a living situation that's close to the danger and filled with uncertainty.

“There’s no outside access so food and water are running pretty scarce,” Tagaban said.

In emails Tagaban shared with 12 News, Novak wrote that her family's had to sleep in hallways in order to escape the sounds of warfare.

"Our town is occupied but here is calm. Just sometimes hear explosions," Novak wrote Tagaban.

Novak described having intermittent access to gas, toilet paper, internet, and an ability to communicate with relatives. But she tells Tagaban not to worry, assuring him they can still warm up items in the microwave.

Tagaban said he can't help but feel anxious when he thinks about what his friend must be going through.

“It’s also kind of getting to the point where she may need to flee,” Tagaban said earlier this week.

Tagaban's friendship with Novak began a couple of years ago after he came across her handmade celebrity-inspired dolls online.

Novak's developed a following by crafting together unique dolls that resemble cultural icons like David Bowie, Charlie Chaplin and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Tagaban said he's been exchanging friendly emails with Novak since he ordered his first doll from her. After the conflict in Ukraine began late last month, Tagaban's been checking in with Novak on a regular basis.

Because the invasion has interrupted his friend's business, Tagaban said he felt compelled to help her out as much as he could.

Novak's town of Berdyansk was overtaken by armed Russian soldiers on Feb. 27. A group of local protestors responded to the invasion by chanting their national anthem at military vehicles, according to The Independent newspaper.

If the international tensions ever peacefully come to an end, Tagaban hopes to travel overseas and get a chance to meet his pen pal in person.

“I’m hoping to meet her one day,” Tagaban said.

Tagaban is collecting donations online that will be deposited to an account that he said will be split between Novak's family and locals helping to defend Ukraine from Russian forces.

