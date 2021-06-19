"Our community is just absolutely shocked": Show Low officials saddened by devastating wreck

City officials are talking about the community reaction after six bicyclists were hit by a truck on Saturday morning.

SHOW LOW, Ariz — The City of Show Low is still in shock after a driver plowed through a group of bicyclists riding in the "Bike the Bluff" event.

Grace Payne, Communication Officer with the City of Show Low talked about the scary incident.

"We're just heartbroken that this happened and yet we're thankful for the diligence of our public safety workers and our first responders," Payne said.

Police said that just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, a black Ford Super Duty F-150 hit six cyclists at the event then took off.

"Four are in critical condition and two are in critical but stable condition," Payne said.

Officers chased the driver to an Ace Hardware where police engaged the suspect. Police said that the suspect resisted arrest prompting them to fire their weapons.

"We do not know the charges at this time it's all still under investigation," Payne added. "When something like this happens it really hits the heart of this city."

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Shoot Team is conducting the investigation and the Navajo County Critical Incident Stress Management team is on standby.

