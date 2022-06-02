Community welcomes home Officer Tyler Moldovan after his release from rehab facility

The Phoenix police officer survived being shot eight times last December and has subsequently undergone months of treatment.

PHOENIX — Officer Tyler Moldovan, who survived getting shot eight times last December, is returning home to the Valley after he was recently discharged from a rehabilitation facility.

Friends and supporters showed up Thursday morning at Deer Valley Airport to greet Moldovan as he was transported by ambulance back home.

The officer has undergone months of recovery after sustaining severe injuries during a shooting on Dec. 14, 2021.

Essa Williams allegedly shot Moldovan several times as officers were searching for a suspicious person at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Williams was arrested and is facing several felony charges.

Moldovan's family thanked the staff at his rehab facility for their help in treating the officer.

"May the Lord bless each person who has cared for us so wonderfully and who worked hard to give us the opportunities we have today," Moldovan's family wrote on Instagram this week.

