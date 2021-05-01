WATCH: Avondale neighbor saves family from house fire

After waking up to Carolyn Palisch's relentless knocking and yelling, the Salgados grabbed their four children and safely got out. It was just in time.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — It's the epitome of looking out for your neighbor.

A Valley woman is being hailed a hero after she saved the family next door from a house fire. The dramatic moments were all captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

"Wake up!" yelled Carolyn Palisch.

Doorbell video shows a frantic Carolyn Palisch banging on her neighbor's door around 7:30 a.m. in Avondale on New Year's Day.

She saw something they didn't.

“I could see a little flicker but thought I was seeing things. I just took off running and when I came around the fire was coming out the side of the entry and also out of the top of the garage," Palisch said.

Ring doorbell video shows flames coming out of the home as Palisch ran up to the front door.

The Salgado Family was asleep at the time. They only woke up to Carolyn's knocking.

"Your house is on fire! Get out! Move!" Palisch yelled.

“When she woke us up there was essentially no smoke in the house. Once we came out towards the living room you could see it kind of coming out of the walls and the vents," said Nicole Salgado.

Nicole and her husband grabbed their four children and safely got out. It was just in time.

“Once the roof did come down that’s when all the smoke came out. By that time it could’ve been a different story," Salgado said.

The Salgado's home suffered extensive damage. What wasn't destroyed by fire was damaged by smoke and water.

The community, though, is rallying behind the family. More than $30,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page.

The Salgados are now working to rebuild but are just grateful to be alive.

“She saved our life and we will always be thankful to her," Salgado said.

It's a reminder of the importance of looking out for your neighbor.

“I believe in certain times things happen for a reason and we’re meant to be in a certain spot," Palisch said.