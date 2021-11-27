Neighbor alerts Phoenix family to fire at their house

“I just want to wake up. I want this to be a nightmare," said the woman who lost her home. "My dad worked so hard to have a roof and now everything is gone."

PHOENIX — A Valley family barely escaped from their burning home Friday night. They had no idea it was on fire until a neighbor came banging on their door.

“I just want to wake up. I want this to be a nightmare," said the woman whose house was destroyed in the fire. She asked that 12 News not identify her. "My dad worked so hard to have a roof and now everything is gone."

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, she and her husband, brother and 13-year-old daughter were about to fall asleep when they smelled something burning.

Her husband checked their house near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road and didn't notice anything strange.

But a short time later, they heard a banging on their front door. It was their neighbor. She frantically told them their house was burning.

"Listen! Your house is burning!" she's heard saying on their Ring doorbell camera.

The entire family rushed outside. They teamed up with neighbors and started using hoses in an effort to put the flames out themselves as Phoenix fire crews showed up.

Another neighbor braved the smoke and flames and went back inside their house to make sure their three dogs made it out.

“We made it in time. I’m so grateful for the neighbors because they came and they noticed," the woman said.

The Phoenix Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

After a long night, the family assessed damage Saturday afternoon. Nearly every inch was soaked and charred.

Now, the family is displaced with a long road ahead. Yet, they feel thankful for kind neighbors and thankful that they are okay.

“We have been so blessed and I don’t even know. We have so many family and neighbors that came together for us. She already has clothes," she said.

The fire spread to their next door neighbor's box truck which contained all of their work supplies. They have set up a GoFundMe page to assist with replacing them.

Up to Speed