Community searching for missing teddy bear

The teddy bear's former owner reached out to Goodwill noting the special bear contains a bag of his son's ashes, according to a Facebook post.

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home.

According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.

Now, community members are taking part in the search.

Goodwill said the teddy bear may have been donated to the Windham, Maine store and traveled to Hooksett, New Hampshire.

"We are not 100% sure that this bear was donated to Goodwill. But there's a strong chance, so we need to try our best to reunite it with its owner," the post states.

The bear is said to be wearing a brown knit sweater.

Goodwill Northern New England said that if you have information regarding the bear's location, please send them a message on Facebook.

