Mesa water donation campaign underway

MESA, Ariz — The City of Mesa is making a big push to collect thousands of bottles of water for people in need as extreme heat hits the Valley.
The 14th Annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is underway with a goal of collecting 400,000 bottles of water.
The United Food Bank collects and distributes donated water to numerous nonprofit organizations in Mesa and throughout the Valley.
“The campaign is a life saver for the less fortunate during the hot summer months. This year, with the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is even greater. Our residents have been extremely generous in donating bottles of water in previous years and I know they are ready to do so again this year,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said.
The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses and community groups to organize campaigns to collect water for the campaign.
Businesses, community members and organizations can buy a pallet of water for under $150. To donate a pallet contact Melissa Forrester mforrester@unitedfoodbank.org.
The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign will be collecting water until Friday, September 25. For more information, visit www.mesaaz.gov/H2Omesa.
Residents can donate water at various drop-off locations throughout the city:
- Mesa Fire Station 202
830 S. Stapley Drive
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
- Mesa Fire Station 216
7966 E. McDowell Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
- Mesa Fire Station 217
10434 E. Baseline Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
- Mesa Fire Station 218
845 N. Alma School Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
- Mesa Fire Station 220
32 S. 58th St.
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
- United Food Bank Volunteer Center
358 E. Javelina Ave.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday
- Paz de Cristo
424 W. Broadway
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday
- A New Leaf – East Valley Men’s Center
2345 N. Country Club Drive
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Daily
- The Salvation Army
Mesa Citadel Corps
241 E. 6th St.
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday - Friday
- Klaus Team - Keller Williams Integrity First Realty
2919 S. Ellsworth Road #133
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
- Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association
La Casita Recreation Center
2719 S. Reyes
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday (leave water at office door)