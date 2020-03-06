Mesa water donation campaign underway

The 14th Annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is underway with a goal of collecting 400,000 bottles of water.

MESA, Ariz — The City of Mesa is making a big push to collect thousands of bottles of water for people in need as extreme heat hits the Valley.

The 14th Annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is underway with a goal of collecting 400,000 bottles of water.

The United Food Bank collects and distributes donated water to numerous nonprofit organizations in Mesa and throughout the Valley.

“The campaign is a life saver for the less fortunate during the hot summer months. This year, with the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is even greater. Our residents have been extremely generous in donating bottles of water in previous years and I know they are ready to do so again this year,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said.

The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses and community groups to organize campaigns to collect water for the campaign.

Businesses, community members and organizations can buy a pallet of water for under $150. To donate a pallet contact Melissa Forrester mforrester@unitedfoodbank.org.

The Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign will be collecting water until Friday, September 25. For more information, visit www.mesaaz.gov/H2Omesa.

Residents can donate water at various drop-off locations throughout the city:

Mesa Fire Station 202

830 S. Stapley Drive

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 216

7966 E. McDowell Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 217

10434 E. Baseline Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 218

845 N. Alma School Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 220

32 S. 58th St.

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

United Food Bank Volunteer Center

358 E. Javelina Ave.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

Paz de Cristo

424 W. Broadway

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

A New Leaf – East Valley Men’s Center

2345 N. Country Club Drive

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Daily

The Salvation Army

Mesa Citadel Corps

241 E. 6th St.

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday - Friday

Klaus Team - Keller Williams Integrity First Realty

2919 S. Ellsworth Road #133

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association

La Casita Recreation Center

2719 S. Reyes