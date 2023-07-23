Mesa parks increase security due to vandalism, drug use

The city is also starting a new mobile daily Fun ‘n’ Fitness program that will be staffed in an effort to get people back into parks and feel safe about it.

MESA, Ariz. — Pioneer Park in Mesa is one of the city’s signature parks renovated in 2014, complete with a playground, splash pad area and remodeled ramadas and restrooms.

But since March of last year, the city has recorded dozens of drug interactions, tallying more than 50 opioid or fentanyl contacts at Pioneer and an additional 50 contacts at another popular park in the area, leaving parents like Heather Melchor concerned.

“Yeah, it makes me not want to come here as much,” she said.

Pioneer is one of a number of parks near downtown Mesa where the city has seen an increase in not only drug interactions but also vandalism and people experiencing homelessness.

“Usually, I come here with my husband,” Melchor said.

One Mesa pastor had to cancel a community event at one of the parks because of challenges he was up against when he tried to get a permit.

“It’s sad to see the parks being taken over, whether it be homelessness or drug use or any other transactions taking place out there,” said David Land, pastor of New Life Assembly of Life Church.

Land asked the city council to consider making changes to better the community.

“There needs to be more patrol, more presence there, to discourage all of the things that are going on,” Land said.

In response, the Mesa Police Department has added surveillance cameras to the grounds, so they can keep an eye on what's happening. They are also going to add stationary cameras to parks around the city to increase security, with plans to add more park rangers and ambassadors.

Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Department Director Andrea Moore said they are trying out a new mobile daily Fun ‘n’ Fitness program, too.

“When we have special events and what I would call facilitated recreation, programs where we have staff here, people are more comfortable coming and visiting the park, finding it all over again, exploring it again,” she said.

Community members are thankful to see the city working toward a solution.

“It makes you feel more comfortable having young kids, knowing that there’s park rangers and things, looking out for you,” Melchor said.

Camping in the park is not permitted, according to the city code, so city officials are working to get people experiencing homeless into beds at a community shelter.

