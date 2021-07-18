Massive Phoenix grocery store fire destroys neighborhood staple

When the Safeway on 35th and Northern avenues burned down three years ago, it left many worried about what would come next.

PHOENIX — It's been three years since the Safeway near 35th and Northern avenues in Phoenix burned to the ground. The video was unreal and the damage was far beyond salvageable.

Fire officials determined that monsoon storms sparked the fire.

Now, people like Julio Urias and Joey Duran, who live in the area, are still working to bounce back without the neighborhood staple.

"It was scary because I live down the street and we just saw it and I just prayed with my grandmother and hoped for everyone to be safe," Duran said.

Layers of smoke and flames fanned across the entire store. Fire officials received numerous 911 calls from employees.

"The manager inside telling everyone, 'Go, go, go, go outside,'" neighboring business owner, Abed Al Zubidi said.

His store, The Tobacco Giant, was across the street and he said he remembers the fire like it was yesterday. He said the aftermath of the damage not only crushed Safeway but customers as well.

"Before the fire, the business was very good," he said.

Now, while the Vasa Fitness Center is a welcomed addition to the area for some, it's not quite the same clientele as before.

Even with the different domino effects on those who live in the area, they do all agree on one thing.

"We just kind of hoped for everyone to be safe," Duran said.

Amazingly, no injuries were reported the entire time crews were working to get the fire under control. The nearest grocery store is about four miles from the old Safeway.

