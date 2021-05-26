Local Filipino restaurant to open new location following big success

Liza Obregon opened My Place Café in 2016 and has had so much success that a new location will open in September.

MESA, Ariz. — Tucked in a tiny strip mall near Dobson and Guadalupe Roads is one of the most authentic Filipino restaurants in the Valley; one of those places that makes a drive across town worthwhile.

“I’ve got customers from Tucson, from Goodyear, Avondale. I have some from Queen Creek, Gilbert, it's all over," said Flordeliza Obregon, owner of My Place Café.

Obregon opened My Place Café in 2016 with a plan to provide homecooked Filipino food she learned from her mother and grandmother.

“So, since I was a child, and I'm the oldest among the siblings, I'm the first one who learned to cook,” said Obregon. “All the dishes that I learned from them is now, I still have it until now.”

Obregon made the move to America after her husband was transferred for a job.

Her move wasn't seamless and she waited for her immigration petition to be processed for years.

“Seven years waiting," Obregon remembered.

It ultimately took the help of a sitting U.S. Senator to get her petition approved.

“My petition got approved after seven years with the help of Senator McCain,” said Obregon. “And my husband wrote him a letter saying he needs for my papers to be expedited.”

With dishes like Longsilog, Lechon Kawali and Tapsilog, her success and reputation grew so much so quickly that she opened a bigger location.

My Place Café will soon relocate across from the Chandler Fashion Center, a location she hopes brings in both loyal customers and new folks to try her cuisine.

“When people can shop and then when they when they get hungry, they can come over and try our food.”

The new Chandler location is slated to open either the first or second week of September. You can check out My Place Café’s Facebook page for the latest updates on their progress.

Up to Speed