Laveen community mourns school principal killed in car crash

PHOENIX — The long-time principal of Maurice C. Cash Elementary School has died after sustaining injuries from a car crash on Tuesday, school district officials said.

The school's students and staff are planning to memorialize Sandomir with a special event Friday evening.

In a statement, the Laveen School District Governing Board said Sandomir was known for her devotion to providing students with a positive learning environment.

"For so many years we have watched her lead the Cash Community with excellence," the school board stated. "Her love and generosity will be carried forward in the thousands of people she impacted."

In 2015, Sandomir received the Rodel Exemplary Principal award for demonstrating excellent leadership skills and boosting student achievement.