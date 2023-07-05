AZ Humane Society: Kitten injured after being trapped in engine now looking for good home

The 12-week-old gray tabby, named Spark Plug after her harrowing experience, has made a full recovery,

PHOENIX — A kitten rescued after being trapped in a car engine in June is ready to go home with a loving family.

The 12-week-old gray tabby, named Spark Plug after her harrowing experience, has fully recovered, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Spark Plug was rescued by an emergency animal medical technician

and cruelty investigator with the humane society. The kitten's paw had become stuck in the engine belt of the car.

For the last month, the kitten has undergone treatment for a large laceration on her front left leg that occurred during the incident.

Now her injuries have healed, and she is looking for a home.

Last year alone, the humane society responded to more than 12,000 calls for sick, injured and abused pets needing help.

If you want to adopt Spark Plug or one of the other pets looking for a good home, click here.

