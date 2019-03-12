Register today to join the Phoenix Children's Foundation and 12 News at the 8th annual Ignite Hope fundraiser.

Lift your spirits as you show the children in Arizona that we are here for them.

Ignite Hope is on Dec. 14. New this year -- there are two locations. One festival is in Phoenix and one is in the West Valley.

Register for the Phoenix festival by clicking here. The pre-walk festival is at North High School at Thomas Road and 12th Street. The Program and Tree Lighting is at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

All proceeds from Ignite Hope benefit the Hope Fund.

Participants walk from the school to the hospital and wave, sing and aim to inspire the children looking down from their hospital windows.

Registration is $40 for adults, $10 for children.

Register for the West Valley event by clicking here. Also on Dec. 14, this festival starts at Canyon Breeze Elementary School at Encanto and Avondale boulevards. The program will be at the Avondale Clinic and Urgent Care on Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.