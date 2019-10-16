PHOENIX — More than 400 volunteers from The Home Depot, HandsOn Greater Phoenix and U.S. VETS-Phoenix came together to transform a local US Vets housing facility.

The volunteers repaired, renovated, painted and created outdoor recreation areas for the 184 veterans living on the campus.

Since 2001, U.S.VETS has provided transitional and permanent housing to veterans while also providing veteran financial assistance as needed.

Each year, U.S.VETS serves over 1,200 veterans through outreach, case management, housing services, individual and group counseling and workforce-related activities.

This year, the foundation is unveiling a new theme, Operation Surprise, that celebrates the selfless spirit of our veterans by surprising them with life-changing moments.

The community is invited to visit the Home Depot Foundation page to nominate a deserving veteran to receive a home repair grant for up to $25,000.

The winner will be announced Veterans Day.

