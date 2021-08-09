How to support the Boys and Girls Clubs during the ‘Formula 4 the Future’ campaign

PHOENIX — 12 News and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley are joining forces to launch the “Formula 4 The Future” campaign. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 7, we will be raising awareness about the amazing people and stories of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and ways you can help support the organization.
How you can help
Here’s a breakdown of how you can support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley during the campaign.
Raffle Tickets:
Buy a raffle ticket(s) for a chance to win a brand-new Toyota vehicle in the month of September. Get your tickets online at www.BGCAZ.org/raffle. The contest runs from Aug. 16, 2021 – Oct. 7, 2021. A Highlander LE is the grand prize and raffle tickets are $100, but tickets are limited. The raffle winner will be announced near the end of the Valley Toyota Dealers Telethon on Oct. 7.
Donate at the Registers:
In the month of August at any Basha’s and Food City Stores. You can also donate online at https://www.bgcaz.org/donate/giving/.
Buck for Kids Day:
On Sept. 10, Dutch Bros will donate a portion of proceeds to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for every drink sold that day.
Telethon:
Mark your calendar – Valley Toyota Dealers Telethon on 12 News, Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Volunteer Opportunities:
Available for your employees, family & friends during the Telethon.
Donations:
Your donations will receive on-air recognition. For donations of $5k or more, special arrangements will be made to feature that donation on-air during the telethon.
