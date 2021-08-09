x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

How to support the Boys and Girls Clubs during the ‘Formula 4 the Future’ campaign

With the help of our local community, we can help sustain the future for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.
Credit: Screenshot

PHOENIX — 12 News and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley are joining forces to launch the “Formula 4 The Future” campaign. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 7, we will be raising awareness about the amazing people and stories of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley and ways you can help support the organization.

How you can help

Here’s a breakdown of how you can support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley during the campaign.

Raffle Tickets:

Buy a raffle ticket(s) for a chance to win a brand-new Toyota vehicle in the month of September. Get your tickets online at www.BGCAZ.org/raffle. The contest runs from Aug. 16, 2021 – Oct. 7, 2021. A Highlander LE is the grand prize and raffle tickets are $100, but tickets are limited. The raffle winner will be announced near the end of the Valley Toyota Dealers Telethon on Oct. 7. 

Donate at the Registers:

In the month of August at any Basha’s and Food City Stores. You can also donate online at https://www.bgcaz.org/donate/giving/.

Buck for Kids Day:

On Sept. 10, Dutch Bros will donate a portion of proceeds to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for every drink sold that day.

Telethon:

Mark your calendar – Valley Toyota Dealers Telethon on 12 News, Thursday, Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Volunteer Opportunities:

Available for your employees, family & friends during the Telethon.

Donations: 

Your donations will receive on-air recognition. For donations of $5k or more, special arrangements will be made to feature that donation on-air during the telethon.

12 News on YouTube

These are just a few of the inspiring stories of people doing good and supporting those in their communities across Arizona.

Related Articles