How to donate to Homes For Our Troops

The nonprofit Homes For Our Troops builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, the organization's website says.

"Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI)," the website reads. "These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives."