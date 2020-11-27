We didn't feel like working today, so we made a photo gallery of dogs and cats dressed for the holidays

PHOENIX — Many of you, apparently, love to dress your pets. Santa gear. Plaid coats. A cockapoo in a tuxedo. We're not judging; the unofficial pet of the 12 News digital team has an orange tie. He may or may not also have a cowboy hat he is forced to wear twice a year.
Anyway.... It's the day after Thanksgiving and the news diet has been as heavy as what was on the table yesterday. So consider this our palate cleanser. Dogs wearing clothes and a cat pretending to be a dog.
You can thank us later.
