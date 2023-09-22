'You're a hero!': Tempe fifth grader honored for saving mom

Tempe fifth grader Jaelen Demoss was honored with an award for calling 911 when his mother had a seizure.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Everyone wanted to talk to Jaelen Demoss.

Teachers came up to the Tempe fifth grader, asking how he was. Some asked if he was nervous or excited. His mom said she liked his hair.

Demoss stood in a crowded elementary school gym. A line of Tempe firefighters stood to one side of the gym. Students filled the space. The Tempe deputy fire chief called Demoss’ name and presented him with a glass trophy: the Citizen Merit Award.

Demoss received the award for calling 911 and ultimately saving his mom’s life.

Lindsay Jensens, Demoss’ mom, has long COVID, and has seizures frequently. She was home alone with her son when she had seizures hit.

“I was unconscious for quite a few hours," Jensens said. "I was having repetitive seizures, so all I remember is waking up to first responders helping me."

Jensens said she knew Demoss could dial 911 in an emergency. But he did even more than that.

The dispatcher gave Demoss instructions on how to help his mom until firefighters got there. He didn't panic, he just did what he was told.

Jensens said she woke up to find him still right there.

"He was right there next to the firefighters," Lindsay said. "Listening to everything that they were telling him to do."

Demoss has Asperger's, a form of autism. He's quiet, but focused and interested.

"Even being on the autism spectrum he understands that police and fire are there to help and that you call in emergencies," Jensens said.

Demoss said he called his dad and then called 911, which ultimately saved his mom’s life.

“I did the right thing to call 911," Demoss said.

The award Demoss received wasn't the only reward, though. The assembly came with a visit from Tempe firefighters with a ladder truck and a private tour for Demoss and his classmates.

