Here's how to help support the K9s for Warriors project

PHOENIX — 12News is proud to be partnering with K9s For Warriors this year to help raise money for continued expansion of the organization here in Arizona. K9s For Warriors rescues, trains, and pairs dogs from high-kill shelters with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war.

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides these highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.

Join us on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022 for a text-to-give campaign as we learn more about this essential program and help us save not just one life, but two.

Important Links:

More information on K9s for Warriors: https://k9sforwarriors.org/telethon/

Text K9AZ to 41444

