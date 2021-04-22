Help us raise $1 million to feed the world

Help your neighbors, help your community

On May 1st, you can help provide life-changing support for people in some of the most vulnerable places in the world. All you need to do is walk, run, bike or pledge. Make it a fun event with your friends and family – bring people together and make a difference!

The goal is to raise $1 million in one day and those funds will serve the most at-risk children and vulnerable communities around the world.

Food for the Hungry is working in more than 20 countries providing clean water, food, hygiene training and resources, medical aid, education, vocational training, spiritual development and hope.