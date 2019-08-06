Want to save money this summer and help hungry families in need? Get tickets for Big Surf on June 12!

12 News is partnering with United Food Bank to make this a Summer of a Million Meals!

United Food Bank serves hundreds of thousands of families. The need is even greater during the summer, when kids aren't getting meals at school and people forget to donate food during busy vacation months.

On June 12 there are two ways to save at Big Surf.

1. Buy your ticket online at BigSurfFun.com for $17 for June 12 only. $5 of your purchase will benefit Summer of a Million Meals.

Make sure to select the United Food Bank ticket online.

2. Bring five canned goods to Big Surf on June 12 and your admission is only $12!

