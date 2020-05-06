United Food Bank delivers 300,000 pounds of food every week.

Summer months are tough but you can help!

It’s time to kick off our 3rd Summer of a Million Meals campaign with our friends at United Food Bank!

The campaign started Monday, May 25th – Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day!

This is a long one and our goal is simple – A MILLION MEALS for those in need!

This sounds like a lot, but United Food Bank is able to turn $1 into 5 meals! So every little bit helps!

This year, they’ve elevated the program by adding Fry’s Foundation as a partner – allowing people to donate at the registers – this will be a game changer!

It’s easy to contribute. 😊

Donate $1, $5, $10 or round up at any Fry’s register

Online at AzMillionMeals.org