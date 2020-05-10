Fair Trade Cafe is serving coffee with a conscience in the West Valley

The West Valley cafe celebrates the owner's Latino culture and educates people about working conditions around the world.

PHOENIX — Stephanie Vasquez was already helping the future of the Valley as a teacher in West Phoenix, but 14 years ago she took a leap of faith and opened Fair Trade Café, serving up what she calls coffee with a conscience.

“Mother Earth, where coffee’s grown, how people cultivate the land, how consumers drink and consume coffee.” said Vasquez.

With every cup she hoped to educate people about the working conditions around the world; all of her coffee is grown on farms that pay their workers fairly and are treated properly.

“We're all intertwined and how my purchases is literally sustained livelihoods, generational livelihoods, from people all over the world,” said Vasquez.

Stephanie learned resilience from her family and culture and it’s helped her during the trying times of owning a business.

“Well, I really am a mirror of my family and they, the way that my mother and father raised me, was to pride yourself in the work that you do.” Vasquez said.

Community is so vital to Stephanie that she created another passion project, Mujeres Mercado. A platform for other Latina-owned businesses to come together and showcase their work at her café.

“Work doesn't have to be hard, however, that was a very focal point in our family and I think in the Latino community we want to work hard and we want to contribute and we want to be part of something.” said Vasquez.