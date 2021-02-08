Excessive heat warning: Popular hiking trails close, heat relief stations open

The Salvation Army will open multiple heat relief stations

PHOENIX — An excessive heat warning for the Valley and southwest Arizona will force several popular trails to close as temperatures climb to nearly 115 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

12 News meteorologist Lindsay Riley said it will be the first time we see temperatures in the 110s since July 11th.

Cooling and hydration centers will open for anyone who needs relief.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 AM MST/PDT Tuesday to 8 PM MST/PDT Wednesday for southeast California, southwest Arizona, and the Phoenix metro area. High to Very High risk from heat related impacts is expected for these areas. #azwx #cawx 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8ULYf595z8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 2, 2021





Closed trails

Trails on Camelback Mountain and the Piestewa Peak trailhead will be restricted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, according to Phoenix Parks and Recreation.

In June, the United Phoenix Firefighters Association asked Phoenix's Parks & Recreation Board to close down Camelback and Piestewa when there is an extreme heat warning. It was approved on July 13.

The @NWSPhoenix has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Use of trails on @CityofPhoenixAZ's Camelback Mountain and at Piestewa Peak Trailhead will be restricted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days. #HikeRight #azwx #PHXSummer pic.twitter.com/C2yhdzXfb2 — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) August 2, 2021

Cooling stations

Cooling stations will be available to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a news release from The Salvation Army.

Major David Yardley, the Salvation Army Metro Phoenix program coordinator in a news release said anyone can come into a Salvation Army location for indoor cooling and hydration during regular operating hours, and when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning.

"We ‘activate’ our heat relief stations to another level by alerting the public and posting extra signage to guide people to each heat relief station. Some locations have canopies outside from which they give water and other available heat relief items to passersby," he said.

The relief stations will be located at:

Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave.

– Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Ave. Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.

– Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave. Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.

– Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St. Glendale – Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.

– Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave. Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.

– Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St. Phoenix

- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.

- Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.

- Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix, 1375 E. Broadway Road

- Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

– North West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd. Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Drive

On average the organization gives out nearly 1,500 bottles of water each day and provides mobile hydration units to certain areas of Phoenix, according to the Salvation Army's website.

