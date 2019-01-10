More women are diagnosed with breast cancer than any other cancer, besides skin cancer, according to experts. Awareness is at the forefront in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors urge all people and your loved ones to be examined.

Scottsdale Police partnered with Assured Imaging and the local non-profit, Don't Be a Chump, Check for a Lump! to help with prevention and early detection.

"We wear vibrant pink patches on our uniforms through the month of October to stimulate conversation within our community about the importance of early breast cancer detection," Officer Michael Clore said.

Off. Clore and survivor Holly Rose remind all women to get breast exams. Scottsdale police donated money to the organization in a ceremony.

Officers paid $10 for two pink badges in support of fighting breast cancer that they’ll wear all month long.

"I was 39 years old," Rose said. "I wouldn't have had a mammogram for a year wasn't in the habit of doing self-exams," she said.

Building a habit is crucial. According to Cancer.Net an estimated 42,000 deaths will result from breast cancer in men and women this year.

Thanks to non-profits pushing for self-examinations, Holly found a problem.

"It was a gumball inside my breast," she said. "It was definitely something and if you're ever doing a self-exam and you're like whoa, that was there, that's definitely a cause for concern and you should get it checked," she added.

Mobile clinics and self examinations help with early detection and help victims jump out ahead of the disease.

"Basically, what they do is provide a ton of resources to women who are battling breast cancer in our community, so we're just paying it forward giving back to our community." Off. Clore said.

It's a community of women like Holly, who spent precious time hoping to win the battle with breast cancer.

"I called it my chemo coma and I laid on the couch for four months of my life and watched my kids walk out the door and my husband walk out the door and watched life pass me by," she said.

Now, a decade later she's working to inspire ladies to look for lumps and cut out cancer and donations like this because of our boys and girls in blue help more fighters find hope.

Get checked

Get a mammogram at your convenience. Mobile On-site Mammography offers appointments that can come to your work or at a community location.