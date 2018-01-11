Donate to Turkey Tuesday to help people in our community!
It's the 26th year of the nation's largest one-day turkey drive with St. Vincent de Paul.
You can also text TURKEY to 474747 to donate $15 or an amount of your choosing.
Turkey Tuesday is November 20. Come out, meet Team 12 and donate to this amazing cause!
Turkey Tuesday, November 20
5 a.m. to 7 a.m. - James "Jimmy Q" Qinoñes will be at Bashas' at Thompson Peak Parkway and Bell Road.
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Arizona Midday will be at AJ's at Central Avenue and Camelback Road. The show is live on location!
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Vanessa Ramirez and Antonia Mejia will be collecting donations at Food City at 91st and Thomas avenues.
3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Rachel Cole and Mike Gonzalez will be on Facebook Live at AJ's at 56th Avenue and Ray Road.
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Join Bruce Cooper, Emma Jade and Paul Gerke at Bashas' at Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads.
Monday preview: If you can't make it on Turkey Tuesday, join us for the preview at AJ's at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road! Krystle Henderson will be live on Facebook from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tram Mai will be there from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m.
Your donations go directly to the families at St. Vincent de Paul making sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
Every day St. Vincent de Paul serves 4,500 meals a day. Help keep those meals going through the holiday season.
Thanks to Bashas', Food City and AJ's for hosting Turkey Tuesday! All month you can purchase a Turkey Tuesday icon at their stores, supporting St. Vincent de Paul.