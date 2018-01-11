Donate to Turkey Tuesday to help people in our community!

It's the 26th year of the nation's largest one-day turkey drive with St. Vincent de Paul.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

You can also text TURKEY to 474747 to donate $15 or an amount of your choosing.

Turkey Tuesday is November 20. Come out, meet Team 12 and donate to this amazing cause!

Turkey Tuesday, November 20

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. - James "Jimmy Q" Qinoñes will be at Bashas' at Thompson Peak Parkway and Bell Road.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Arizona Midday will be at AJ's at Central Avenue and Camelback Road. The show is live on location!

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Vanessa Ramirez and Antonia Mejia will be collecting donations at Food City at 91st and Thomas avenues.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Rachel Cole and Mike Gonzalez will be on Facebook Live at AJ's at 56th Avenue and Ray Road.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Join Bruce Cooper, Emma Jade and Paul Gerke at Bashas' at Gilbert and Chandler Heights roads.

Monday preview: If you can't make it on Turkey Tuesday, join us for the preview at AJ's at 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road! Krystle Henderson will be live on Facebook from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tram Mai will be there from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m.

DONATE ON FACEBOOK

Your donations go directly to the families at St. Vincent de Paul making sure no family goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

Every day St. Vincent de Paul serves 4,500 meals a day. Help keep those meals going through the holiday season.

St. Vincent de Paul

Thanks to Bashas', Food City and AJ's for hosting Turkey Tuesday! All month you can purchase a Turkey Tuesday icon at their stores, supporting St. Vincent de Paul.

Bashas'

Food City

AJ's