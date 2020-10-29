Donate to Turkey Tuesday to help feed Arizona families for Thanksgiving

We've partnered with St. Vincent de Paul, Bashas’, AJ’s and Food City to make sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving.

PHOENIX — 12 News' Turkey Tuesday is back to help families in Arizona.

We've partnered with St. Vincent de Paul, Bashas’, AJ’s and Food City to make sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving.

This is the 28th year 12 News has put on Turkey Tuesday, the Valley's largest one-day turkey drive. This year we want to collect 30,000 turkeys for families in need Arizona.

In our current COVID environment, more families are in need, people who have never needed to use St. Vincent De Paul’s services are reaching out and we can help!

Donate to Turkey Tuesday in one of these ways:

1. TEXT

Text the word "Turkey" to 474747 to make your donation today!

Get more for your donation on Texting Tuesday!

On Tuesdays in November until Turkey Tuesday, our partners, Uhaul, Sagicor Life and ON Semiconductor are matching text donations up to $10,000 each week. This promotion is available on Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.

2. ONLINE

Tap here to donate to 12 News' Turkey Tuesday

3. AT THE REGISTER