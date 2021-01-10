Donate non-perishable food items and gain free entry to the Arizona State Fair on Wednesdays

St. Mary's Food Bank has partnered with a couple of organizations to collect non-perishable goods with an incentive to get free access to this year's state fair.

PHOENIX — Guests who bring 10 non-perishable food items to the Arizona State Fair on Wednesdays will receive free admission, from noon until 6 p.m.

St. Mary's Food Bank has partnered with Sanderson Ford and Operation Santa Clause as an appreciative recipient of their special "We Care Wednesday" promotion, according to a press release from St. Mary's.

The promotion benefits the hungry of Arizona.

The offer is good for as many people as you want, but each person must bring 10 items in order to gain free access to the fair, the press release stated. There will be volunteers stationed outside of the four main entrances to help collect the items.

“St. Mary’s distributed more than 120 million pounds of food (to) Arizonans in need last year, when we faced a situation unlike any other,” food bank president and CEO Tom Kertis said.

“We need to stock our shelves for the upcoming holidays and are very appreciative of the Arizona State Fair and Sanderson Ford for supporting St. Mary’s during 'We Care Wednesday' events this year. Come out, enjoy the Fair and help feed people at the same time,” Kertis continued.

According to St. Mary's Food Bank, some items are needed more than others and a few won't be accepted. Here's a breakdown of the donation dos and don'ts.

The most need items by the food bank are:

Peanut butter

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Canned tuna

Canned beans

Meals

The following items will not be accepted:

Bottled water

Soda

Baby food

Seasoning packets

Ramen noodles and “Cup o Noodles”

Any items in glass containers.

Dates of promotion:

Oct. 6

Oct. 13

Oct. 20

Oct. 27

