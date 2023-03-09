Arizona shelter service needs help meeting growing demand

Last year’s Point-In-Time homeless count tallied more than 3,000 people sleeping on the streets in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Over the last six years, homelessness in Maricopa County has grown dramatically. Families with small children, seniors on fixed incomes, and veterans over the age of 55 make up the majority of those who Arizona’s largest shelter helps to get back on their feet.

Last year’s Point-In-Time homeless count tallied more than 3,000 people sleeping on the streets in Phoenix and more than 9,000 people experiencing homelessness countywide, including people in and out of shelters.

Central Arizona Shelter Services, which has been serving the community for more than 36 years is there to help but needs support to make it all happen.

12News is partnering with CASS to help fund the many services the organization provides.

