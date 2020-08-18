Cook with Celebrity Chef Scott Conant as we Dish it LIVE with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley!

Looking for something fun? Want to help our kiddos? Then we’ve got just the thing for you!

Join us for Dish it LIVE! A virtual, culinary experience like no other! Where you have access to celebrity, James Beard and Michelin Star award winning chefs as they invite you into their kitchens and share some of their culinary secrets!

Dish it LIVE has everything from cooking classes to once in a lifetime experiences you won't want to miss! And all proceeds go to support Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley!

In our current environment, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley are responding to critical needs in the community, continuing to be a safe, home away from home for our kids.

With 25 Clubs across the Valley, supporting 16,000 kids and providing more than 800,000 healthy meals and snacks, they are doing Whatever.It.Takes to help families who need them most.

With your support - Dish it LIVE will help raise critical funds to help Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley continue to develop our kids into strong, resilient, caring young adults!