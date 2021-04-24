Community members come together to celebrate local hero Pat Tillman

Fans remembered when Pat Tillman was killed in action by friendly fire in 2004.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Honor, integrity and leadership, core values of late Cardinals player and Army veteran, Pat Tillman.

Long-time friends and fans turned out to the 17th Annual Pat's Run to pay tribute to the man who lost his life, fighting in the Armed Forces on Saturday. The event was held virtually.

Founder of Tempe's Rula Bula, Steve Goumas, remembered how a tradition based on beer became a game-changer for those who loved Tillman.

"It's (Pints for Pat) tradition here, after the race that the runner's come here and buy a pint for Pat," he added.

The Tempe Pub was one of Pat's favorite bars during his time at Arizona State University, before moving on to play in the NFL.

After Sept. 11, 2001, Tillman left pro football to join the United States Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army Ranger.

"Kind of one of those heroes you see on Saturday then on Sunday, so following his legacy, it's meaningful and purposeful remember his legacy. It's just a way to remember Pat and what he stood for which was really just being honest with yourself," A fan said.

Fans remembered when Tillman was killed in action by friendly fire in 2004 and, although he's been gone for 17 years, the Arizona community has not forgotten.