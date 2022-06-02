Community comes together for Goodyear volleyball team after deadly crash involving players

Since the tragedy, the community has rallied around the club and raised more than $100,000 in donations.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Three athletes and their families from Venom Volleyball Club in Goodyear were headed to Texas for the Lone Star Nationals Tournament when their SUV hit black ice and left one player dead and several others seriously hurt.

The club's founder and director Jimmy Gonzalez shared the devastating details with the community on social media, and how they're working to help the families still in San Antonio hospitals.

"I get a call from the coach in Austin, and I couldn't understand what she was saying, she was just in tears," he explained. "There's been a tragic accident, and as I was asking for details, she couldn't give many details. I said, 'let me see if I can get some info, just try to remain calm.'"

Gonzalez received the heartbreaking call late in the week. According to a crash report, the wreck happened on Highway 377 – about 130 miles northwest of Austin where the players and families were headed.

Their SUV started to spin after hitting black ice and crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler.

Six people were taken to the hospital and one young girl died.

"Devastating to know that one of our athletes passed away," Gonzalez said. "The other two athletes on the team, one sustained internal injuries where she couldn't even breathe she had to be on a machine. The other athlete sustained several injuries, a broken jaw, broken arm, some ribs."

The three families decided to drive to Austin and meet up with the rest of the team after winter storms cancelled their flights.

Since the tragedy, the community has rallied around the club and raised more than $100,000 in donations on their GoFundMe account in less than 24 hours.

"I made a commitment to each of these families, either I'm bringing you home or we're going to make every accommodation for you while you're there," he said.

There will be a prayer service held for friends and family at CCV in Avondale

