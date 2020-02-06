Chandler police officer hands out water to protesters

As tensions continue to run high between police and citizens across the country, a moment of kindness was captured between a Chandler police officer and a protester.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video features the remarks of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams following a night of protests.

The past week has been a time of unrest, grief, and devastation as the country unravels in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.

His death that was caught on camera has sparked protests calling for justice across the country including in the Valley.

Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan shared a picture on Twitter of an officer handing out water to people protesting on Monday night.

The post said "@chandlerpolice officer passing out water to members of our community practicing their constitutional rights this afternoon on Arizona Ave #communitypolicing @cityofchandler."

Demonstrators across the Valley have taken to the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and the killing of Dion Johnson by a DPS trooper May 25.