Ways to celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020 in the Valley

PHOENIX — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Festivities are usually held throughout the Valley to commemorate this milestone in American history.
For many years, communities in Arizona have been celebrating the day with food, music and unity. However, this year is different.
As we continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, many Juneteenth events were canceled in the Valley, including large festivals in Phoenix and Tempe.
But there are still some ways to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black people and Black culture to our country.
Events
Juneteenth at El Dorado Park in Scottsdale
2311 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale
Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be food, music and games. Organizers are guaranteeing "good vibes."
Juneteenth at MAA Wellness Center
3146 East Wier Avenue, Phoenix Room 19
Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m.
My Soul Sangs! Juneteenth Celebration
90 minute recital, audience sing-a-long and discussion featuring artist Nadari Hockenhull.
Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Arizona Opera: 1636 North Central Ave., Phoenix
Virtual Juneteenth Music Festival
Check out the online destination celebrations around the world showcasing art, history, education and music.
The virtual festival will start Thursday, June 18.
Support
There are many Valley businesses that are owned by African American community members. Here are just a few:
JJ's Louisiana BBQ at 5601 west, 5601 W Glendale Ave Ste. B, Glendale, AZ 85301
Caribbean Queen at 219 E Baseline Rd h1, Tempe, AZ 85283
Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles at 1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe at 808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Alterations and Creations at 214 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 8500
Find more businesses here.
Learn
Spend some time learning about how African American people have contributed to different facets of our lives.
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is located in the Historic Warehouse District in Downtown Phoenix. The mission is to "explore the roles of African derived Americans in shaping the history of Phoenix and the state of Arizona." The museum is currently closed but you can still support the museum here.
National Museum of African American History and Culture is located in Washington, D.C., but there are plenty of online resources to learn about black history and culture. The museum recently launched an online program to understand how to talk about race.
Donate/Join
The Maricopa County branch of the NAACP addresses civil rights issues in Maricopa County and throughout the state. Some of the issues the organization focuses on include voting, education and economic equality.
The East Valley branch advocates for equality and justice for communities in Apache Junction, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee Foothills.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona regards itself as the "nation's guardian of liberty." It is a national organization that works to protect individual rights and civil liberties.
ACE addresses issues of social and economic inequity through education, engagement and empowerment.
