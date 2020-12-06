Ways to celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day 2020 in the Valley

Many Juneteenth events in the Valley were canceled due to COVID-19, but there are still ways to celebrate Black history and culture.

PHOENIX — Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Festivities are usually held throughout the Valley to commemorate this milestone in American history.

For many years, communities in Arizona have been celebrating the day with food, music and unity. However, this year is different.

As we continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, many Juneteenth events were canceled in the Valley, including large festivals in Phoenix and Tempe.

But there are still some ways to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black people and Black culture to our country.

Events

Juneteenth at El Dorado Park in Scottsdale

2311 N. Miller Rd, Scottsdale

Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be food, music and games. Organizers are guaranteeing "good vibes."

For more information on the event go here.

Juneteenth at MAA Wellness Center

3146 East Wier Avenue, Phoenix Room 19

Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m.

For more information on the event go here.

My Soul Sangs! Juneteenth Celebration

90 minute recital, audience sing-a-long and discussion featuring artist Nadari Hockenhull.

Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Arizona Opera: 1636 North Central Ave., Phoenix

Virtual Juneteenth Music Festival

Check out the online destination celebrations around the world showcasing art, history, education and music.

The virtual festival will start Thursday, June 18.

For more information on the event go here.

Support

There are many Valley businesses that are owned by African American community members. Here are just a few:

JJ's Louisiana BBQ at 5601 west, 5601 W Glendale Ave Ste. B, Glendale, AZ 85301

Caribbean Queen at 219 E Baseline Rd h1, Tempe, AZ 85283

Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles at 1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe at 808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Alterations and Creations at 214 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 8500

Find more businesses here.

Learn

Spend some time learning about how African American people have contributed to different facets of our lives.

George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center is located in the Historic Warehouse District in Downtown Phoenix. The mission is to "explore the roles of African derived Americans in shaping the history of Phoenix and the state of Arizona." The museum is currently closed but you can still support the museum here.

National Museum of African American History and Culture is located in Washington, D.C., but there are plenty of online resources to learn about black history and culture. The museum recently launched an online program to understand how to talk about race.

Donate/Join

The Maricopa County branch of the NAACP addresses civil rights issues in Maricopa County and throughout the state. Some of the issues the organization focuses on include voting, education and economic equality.

The East Valley branch advocates for equality and justice for communities in Apache Junction, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee Foothills.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona regards itself as the "nation's guardian of liberty." It is a national organization that works to protect individual rights and civil liberties.

ACE addresses issues of social and economic inequity through education, engagement and empowerment.