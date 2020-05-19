x
Cave Creek community comes together to help those displaced by East Desert Fire

When a brush fire forced people from their homes, the owner of a hotel in the area stepped up to help

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the East Desert Fire. 

The East Desert Fire in north Phoenix near Cave Creek forced families to flee their homes Monday. That fire, which was burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive, quickly spread to hundreds of acres Sunday afternoon, fueled by wind through dry grass and brush.

Jeri Rust owns the Tumbleweed Hotel and she wasted little time in organizing help for the people affected by the brush fire. 

With help from the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, and local Girl Scouts, donations poured in making it possible to feed evacuees breakfast Tuesday morning. 

Rust also opened the hotel, which was closed due to COVID-19, to evacuees who needed a place to stay. 

"Even though the hotel is closed to the public, if you are in need of shelter or a place to stay for the night, please reach out and we can help," she wrote on Facebook. 
