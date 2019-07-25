Summers can be a dire time for families who need help getting food on the table.

Summer vacation from schools means children aren't getting nutrition from school lunches. Food pantry supplies are depleted because people forget to make food donations because of summer travel and changing from routines.

So you can join us in making 2019 a Summer of a Million Meals for the Valley.

We're partnering with United Food Bank to help feed families in need in our community.

Today from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., call 480-444-4888 to make your donation to United Food Bank.

You can also text "FeedAZ" to 41444 and get a link to donate online.

12 News